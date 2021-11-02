UK PM Johnson: India has made "massive commitment" on decarbonising energy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a news conference during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday India had made a big commitment by saying it would increase its use of clean energy.

"The most important thing that they've said is that they want to decarbonise ... much of their power system by 2030. That's a massive commitment."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James

