UK PM Johnson: India has made "massive commitment" on decarbonising energy
GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday India had made a big commitment by saying it would increase its use of clean energy.
"The most important thing that they've said is that they want to decarbonise ... much of their power system by 2030. That's a massive commitment."
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James
