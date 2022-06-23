1 minute read
UK PM Johnson is unlikely to bring up deportation strategy with Prince Charles - spokesman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KIGALI, June 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to bring up his government's immigration partnership with Rwanda when he meets Prince Charles on Friday, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.
"It is not something that the prime minister is focused on at the start of this summit," the spokesman told reporters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.