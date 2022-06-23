UK PM Johnson is unlikely to bring up deportation strategy with Prince Charles - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech at the Business Forum during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda June 23, 2022. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

KIGALI, June 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to bring up his government's immigration partnership with Rwanda when he meets Prince Charles on Friday, Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"It is not something that the prime minister is focused on at the start of this summit," the spokesman told reporters on the sidelines of a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James

