Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK PM Johnson keen to talk to other nations about soccer Super League

Reuters
1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to speak to everyone involved over the breakaway European Super League, including other countries, to try to end the soccer plans in their current form, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked whether the Prime Minister was planning to speak to his Spanish and Italian counterparts on the matter, the spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to everyone involved in this, from other countries too."

"We are fairly unequivocal that we don't want this to go ahead in the current form so we would welcome any club that wants to step back from this approach," he added, describing reports that some clubs were planning to step back as speculation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:49 AM UTCUK parliament committee to quiz Sunak and Cameron over Greensill

A British parliamentary committee will summon finance minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister David Cameron to appear before it to answer questions about the ex-leader's lobbying for the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

United KingdomUK unemployment falls again under government's jobs shield
United KingdomSoccer-FIFA call for Super League clarity, Perez says proposal is ‘saving football’
United KingdomUK eases post-Brexit controls on vehicles taking goods to the EU
United KingdomUK's Johnson says nothing off table in bid to stop soccer Super League plans