United KingdomUK PM Johnson: Law will be merciful to EU citizens who miss settlement deadline

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth, Britain, May 21, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was sure the law would be merciful to anyone who misses the end of June deadline for the government's programme allowing European Union citizens to register for settled status in the country.

"I'm sure that the law will be extremely merciful to anybody who finds themselves in a difficult position," he told parliament when asked to provide assurance that those who missed the deadline would not face criminal prosecution under laws on illegal working.

