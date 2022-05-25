UK PM Johnson: Many details of government lockdown breaches were news to me
LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was not aware of many of the findings within a critical internal report published on Wednesday which gave graphic details of drunken rule-breaking gatherings in his government offices during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"A lot of the stuff that I saw in the report this morning was news to me," he told a news conference.
