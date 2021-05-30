Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson married fiancée in secret ceremony on Saturday -official

Reuters
1 minute read
1/3

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds arrive at a Westminster polling station to vote, in London, Britain May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said on Sunday, confirming media reports.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:05 AM UTCUK PM Johnson marries fiancee in surprise ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said.

United KingdomBritish retail faces "tsunami of closures" without rent help
United KingdomUK could make COVID-19 jabs compulsory in healthcare, minister says
United KingdomBritain reports 3,398 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
United KingdomBritain to build new flagship to promote trade