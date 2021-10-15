Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson: murdered lawmaker Amess was much loved

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in media interviews during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much loved friend and colleague.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said.

"David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Alistair Smout and Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:05 PM UTC

UK's Frost welcomes EU move on N.Ireland, says big gap remains

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday the European Union had made encouraging moves towards resolving a dispute over Northern Irish trade, part of the Brexit divorce settlement, but said it still needed to do more.

United Kingdom
Don't just talk - act on climate, Queen Elizabeth signals to world leaders
United Kingdom
Christmas gifts will be available, says UK transport minister
United Kingdom
UK records 145 more COVID-19 deaths
United Kingdom
British lawmaker stabbed to death at voter meeting in church