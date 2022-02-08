UK PM Johnson not to blame for hounding of Labour leader, minister says

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer arrives for the remembrance mass of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not to blame for the hounding of opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer by angry protesters, some of whom questioned if he had protected a notorious child abuser, a minister said on Tuesday.

Johnson last week falsely claimed Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, one of Britain's worst sex offenders, during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). He later clarified his remarks.

Footage on social media showed Starmer, 59, being surrounded by a crowd, who had been attending an anti-COVID-19 vaccination demonstration. read more

"I don't think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that - you certainly can't blame him," Chris Philp, Britain's minister for technology and the digital Economy, told Sky.

"I don't think it in any way justified or provoked or incited the terrible and totally unacceptable harassment and intimidation of the leader of the opposition," Philp said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.