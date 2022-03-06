UK PM Johnson pledges to work with allies on defensive aid for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) at the Tapa Military Base, in Tallinn, Estonia March 1, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he would work with international allies to obtain more defensive military equipment to help with the conflict in Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister undertook to work with partners to provide further defensive equipment," said a readout of a call between the two leaders provided by Johnson's office.

