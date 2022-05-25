UK PM Johnson promises action to tackle cost of living crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the 10 Downing Street to take questions in parliament, in London, Britain May 25, 2022. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday again pledged action to help tackle the cost of living crisis, without giving specifics on what his government was going to do to ease pressure on household finances.

"We're going to see pressures on on household finances. So what I'm saying to people is that we will continue to respond," Johnson said at a news conference.

"The government is going to do everything we can to help people."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

