Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a service to mark the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain September 19, 2021. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 19 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push U.S. President Joe Biden to change COVID travel rules and let Britons fly to the United States when they meet at the White House on Monday, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

