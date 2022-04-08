UK PM Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Brexit's Article 16

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Downing Street briefing room, following a bilateral meeting at Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 8, 2022. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to rule out triggering a unilateral suspension of parts of its Brexit agreement with the European Union by using so-called 'Article 16' powers.

Stood alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference in London, he was asked if he would rule out the move in light of recent enhanced cooperation with the EU over the Ukraine conflict. "Would we take that off the table, the use of Article 16? No, clearly not," he said.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kate Holton

