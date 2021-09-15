United Kingdom
Factbox: UK PM Johnson reshuffles his ministers: Who is in and who is out?
1 minute read
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began reshuffling his team of ministers on Wednesday, seeking to refocus his government on fulfilling their 2019 election pledges as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. read more
Below is a summary of the key changes he has made so far:
Compiled by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.