United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson said time was short to get those left in Afghanistan out

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks on Downing Street in London, Britain, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday time was running out to evacuate those remainining in Afghanistan but the vast majority of those who were eligible to come to Britain had left.

"We've got the overwhelming majority out," Johnson said.

"In the time we have left, which may be as I'm sure everybody can appreciate, quite short, we'll do everything we can to get everybody else."

Reporting by Michael Holden and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

