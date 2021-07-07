UK PM Johnson says assassination of Haitian president is 'abhorrent'

Britain's PM Boris Johnson attends the weekly question time debate in Parliament, in London, Britain July 7, 2021. UK Parliament/Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was an abhorrent act and appealed for calm in the Caribbean nation.

"I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise," Johnson said after Haiti's interim prime minister announced the president had been shot dead by in his home by unidentified attackers.

"Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Michael Holden

