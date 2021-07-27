Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson says: Don't get carried away about better COVID data

1 minute read
1/2

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important that people did not draw premature conclusions about several days of better COVID case data and urged the public to remain cautious.

"I've noticed obviously that we're six days into some better figures, but it is very, very important that we don't allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this," Johnson told reporters at a police station he was visiting.

"People have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the government."

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 12:32 PM UTCEnd of COVID-19 pandemic in Britain may be near, epidemiologist says

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain could be just months away as vaccines have so dramatically reduced the risk of severe disease and death, Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday.

United KingdomBritain eases SPAC rules as global watchdog puts sector on watch
United Kingdom'Talent war' pushing white-collar pay higher, British recruiter says
United KingdomFTSE 100 falls as Reckitt Benckiser's quarterly sales disappoint
United KingdomSwimming-Briton Dean's gold goes viral with wild scenes before dawn