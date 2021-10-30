UK PM Johnson says French threats over fishing licences unjustified

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron look on in front of the Trevi Fountain during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats in an escalating row with Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences were "completely unjustified".

"The prime minister also raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," Johnson's office said in a statement after a meeting between the two leaders in Rome at a G20 summit.

"The prime minister stressed that the French threats are completely unjustified and do not appear to be compatible with the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement or wider international law."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.