Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson says G7 summit is a chance to learn COVID lessons

1 minute read
1/5

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Charles Michel, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi stand for a family photo during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the other leaders of the world's most advanced economies on Friday that their G7 summit was a chance to learn lessons from the coronavirus pandemic and ensure they do not repeat the errors made during it.

Addressing the leaders of the Group of Seven, as well the European Union, he said: "I actually think that this is a meeting that genuinely needs to happen because we need to make sure that we learn the lessons from the pandemic, we need to make sure that we don't repeat some of the errors that we doubtless made in the course of the last 18 months or so."

"And we need to make sure that we now allow our economies to recover."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:34 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE UK's Raab: Some countries are using vaccines as a geopolitcal tool

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence but Britain did not support so-called vaccine diplomacy.

United KingdomJill Biden rubs shoulders with royalty on British visit
United KingdomG7 vaccine pledge is just a drop in the ocean, campaigners say
United KingdomUK PM Johnson says G7 summit is a chance to learn COVID lessons
United KingdomRapid spread of Delta variant throws England’s re-opening into doubt