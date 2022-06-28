UK PM Johnson says he doesn't think Britain will end up at war with Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waits for the start of a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he did not think Britain would end up at war with Russia.

Asked if Britain was preparing for war with Russia, he told reporters at the G7 summit: "I don't think it will come to that and clearly we're working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine."

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

