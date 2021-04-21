Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK PM Johnson says he makes no apology for exchange with James Dyson

Reuters
1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would make no apology for making assurances via text message to inventor James Dyson to secure ventilators for patients suffering with COVID-19.

"I make absolutely no apology at all ... for shifting heaven and earth and doing everything I possibly could ... to secure ventilators for the people of this country and to save lives," Johnson told parliament after being asked about the texts and what the opposition Labour Party called widespread cronyism in his government.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:12 AM UTCFTSE 100 rises on boost from BP, Shell; Just Eat Takeaway slumps

London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, rebounding from a 2% fall in the previous session, as commodity stocks gained, while shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped to the bottom of the index following Uber Eats' plan to foray into the German market.

United KingdomUK inflation edges up as COVID price hit begins to ease
United KingdomUK's Queen Elizabeth touched by messages after husband's death
United KingdomRoche looking for new place to test COVID-19 pill after cases plummet in UK
United KingdomSoccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw