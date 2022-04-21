UK PM Johnson says lawmakers' probe into COVID breaches should come later

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a garland made of cotton thread, looks on after signing the guest book during his visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, India, April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Amit Dave

AHMEDABAD, India, April 21 (Reuters) - British police should be allowed to complete their investigation into potential COVID lockdown breaches in government offices before parliament launches its own investigation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"I'm very keen for every possible form of scrutiny and the House of Commons can do, I think, whatever it wants to do, but all I would say is I don't think that that should happen until the investigation is completed," he told reporters during a visit to India.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by William James, Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.