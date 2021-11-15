UK PM Johnson says no need to move to COVID "Plan B"

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following the the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in central London, Britain November 14, 2021. Daniel Leal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a "Plan B" of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe. read more

"We don't see anything in the data at the moment to suggest that we need to go to Plan B," Johnson said in a broadcast clip on Monday. "We're sticking with Plan A. But what we certainly have got to recognise is there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe."

"There is always a risk that a blizzard could come from the east again as the months get colder. The best protection for our country is for everybody to come forward and get their booster."

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.