UK PM Johnson says 'of course' he will fight next election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, April 19, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would fight the next election and could not think of any circumstances in which he would resign.

Opposition parties, and some of Johnson's own Conservative lawmakers, have said the prime minister must go after police fined him for breaking his own stringent coronavirus lockdown rules. read more

"Of course," Johnson said when asked by reporters during a flight to India whether he will fight the next election.

Asked if he saw any circumstances where he could resign, he said: "Not a lot springs to mind at the moment."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskills; Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

