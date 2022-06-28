UK PM Johnson says other G7 leaders have hardly raised Brexit issues

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he is welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured), to the G7 Summit at Bavaria's Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that other leaders at a G7 summit had hardly raised the issue of a proposed Northern Ireland trade law allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade.

Asked whether his government's plans to act unilaterally to change its Brexit deal had made other leaders take Britain less seriously, Johnson said: "The most interesting thing about last few days is how little - contrary to some of the suggestions there have been in the in the UK media or UK politics - how little that issue has been raised, if at all."

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

