United KingdomUK PM Johnson says plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a tribute to HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in London, Britain April 12, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that plans for a breakaway European Super League would be "very damaging" for soccer.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps," Johnson tweeted, adding, "...we support football authorities in taking action."

