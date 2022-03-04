UK PM Johnson says Russia must cease attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a joint press conference with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Tapa Military Base, in Tallinn, Estonia March 1, 2022. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Russian forces must immediately cease an attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant where a fire broke out.

Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the country's southeast.

"The prime minister said the reckless actions of President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe," Downing Street said.

"He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further," it added. "Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

