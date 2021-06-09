Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

UK PM Johnson says still too early to say on June 21 lockdown end

1 minute read

People walk through Hyde Park, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions ease in London, Britain, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was too early to say if England's lockdown can end on June 21 as data on whether the vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant is still being assessed.

"On Monday... we'll have a look at where we are. I think what everybody can see very clearly is that cases are going up, and in some cases hospitalisations are going up," Johnson said on Wednesday.

"What we need to assess is the extent to which the vaccine rollout, which has been phenomenal, has built up protection in the population in order for us to go ahead to the next stage. And so that's what we'll be looking at."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 3:48 PM UTCWith G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

WorldIllegal drugs trade goes digital for pandemic
WorldUK-EU ‘sausage war’ talks yield threats, not progress
WorldPeru's socialists lead tight election as battle brews over result
World'She screams when someone comes near': Gaza children in trauma