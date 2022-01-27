UK PM Johnson says Sue Gray report will be published in full

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face covering to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, visits Milton Keynes University Hospital, north of London, Britain January 24, 2022. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday re-committed to publishing in full an internal report into parties and social gatherings held at his Downing Street resident during coronavirus lockdowns.

Asked to confirm the report would be published in full, he said: "Of course."

He told reporters he could not say anything new on when the report would be made public.

