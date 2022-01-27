United Kingdom1 minute read
UK PM Johnson says Sue Gray report will be published in full
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday re-committed to publishing in full an internal report into parties and social gatherings held at his Downing Street resident during coronavirus lockdowns.
Asked to confirm the report would be published in full, he said: "Of course."
He told reporters he could not say anything new on when the report would be made public.
Reporting by William James; Editing by Alistair Smout
