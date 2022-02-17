UK PM Johnson says Ukraine kindergarten attack a "false flag operation" -PA Media

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that an attack on a kindergarten in Ukraine was a "false flag operation designed to discredit the Ukrainians", PA Media reported.

"We fear very much that that is a thing we will see more of over the next few days," PA quoted Johnson as saying.

