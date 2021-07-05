Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson says vaccines helping to break the COVID link to deaths

1 minute read

People sit and talk to healthcare workers as they wait to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre inside the Blackburn Cathedral, in Blackburn, Britain, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Vaccines are breaking the link between COVID-19 infections and deaths, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, cautioning that people should reconciled to the fact there would nevertheless be more deaths from COVID-19.

"We wanted a bit more time to see the evidence that our vaccines have helped to break the link between disease and death," Johnson said at a news conference.

"It has grown ever clearer that these vaccines are indeed successful with the majority of those admitted to hospital unvaccinated."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:36 PM UTCReturn to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England's virus restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

United KingdomBattle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
United KingdomBritish royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
United KingdomBritain proposes tech company listing reforms to catch up with New York
United KingdomFactbox: England ends lockdown: No facemasks, no distancing, no WFH order