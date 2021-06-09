Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Johnson says very optimistic over N Ireland talks

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (not seen) at Downing Street in London, Britain June 2, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool vi REUTERS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was optimistic over talks with the European Union on smoothing trade with Northern Ireland, adding that the dispute would not overshadow the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit.

"I think that what we want is something that enables us to protect trade flows, east/west, as well as north/south, and that's easily doable. I'm very very optimistic about this, I think that's easily doable," Johnson said.

Asked if the G7 summit would be overshadowed by a trade war with the EU, Johnson said: "I'm not worried about that."

