British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would support the country's Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza.

"I share his horror at the outbreak of anti-Semitic incidents and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those who are responsible for enforcing the law against hate crime," Johnson told parliament in response to a question from Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer.

"As a country and as a society ... we call this out at every stage. We will not let it take root, we will not allow it to grow and fester."

