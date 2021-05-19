Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United KingdomUK PM Johnson says will call out anti-Semitism after rise in incidents

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would support the country's Jewish community in any way it could after a spike in anti-Semitic incidents following the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza.

"I share his horror at the outbreak of anti-Semitic incidents and the government has conveyed that message loud and clear to those who are responsible for enforcing the law against hate crime," Johnson told parliament in response to a question from Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer.

"As a country and as a society ... we call this out at every stage. We will not let it take root, we will not allow it to grow and fester."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:47 AM UTCUK inflation more than doubles as post-lockdown price climb begins

British inflation more than doubled in April, the start of a likely climb in prices this year as rich economies recover from pandemic lockdowns, but one that the Bank of England hopes will prove temporary.

United KingdomUK's Johnson announces urban renewal plans after promise to "level up"
United KingdomUK house prices jump 10%, fastest rate since 2007 - ONS
United KingdomFTSE 100 drops as commodity stocks weigh, inflation doubles
United KingdomUK PM Johnson says will call out anti-Semitism after rise in incidents