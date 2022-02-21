UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Queen Elizabeth

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands next to a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II painted by Andy Warhol as he waits to meet with Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at Britain's diplomatic residence, on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday wished Queen Elizabeth a full and swift recovery from COVID-19.

"I know the whole House (of Commons) will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery," he told parliament. "It is a reminder that this virus has not gone away."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

