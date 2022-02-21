1 minute read
UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday wished Queen Elizabeth a full and swift recovery from COVID-19.
"I know the whole House (of Commons) will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery," he told parliament. "It is a reminder that this virus has not gone away."
Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper
