UK PM Johnson, senior ministers plan U.S. visits, The Telegraph reports

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior ministers will head to the United States on official visits in coming weeks, the Telegraph reported on Monday.

Plans are also being drawn up for Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, finance minister Rishi Sunak and other cabinet members to fly to the United States for meetings and conferences this month or in early October, the newspaper said.

Johnson is expected to speak at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in the week of Sept. 20, the report added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair

