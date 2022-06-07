UK PM Johnson tells cabinet to drive supply-side reform

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet on Tuesday that they must drive supply side reform to lower costs for consumers and government, thanking his senior ministers for their support after he won a confidence vote.

"We as Conservatives and Conservative ministers have got to make sure that at every stage we are driving reform and driving value," Johnson told his cabinet in televised remarks.

