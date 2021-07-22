Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK PM Johnson tells EU: N.Ireland Protocol is unsustainable

View of the border crossing between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland outside Newry, Northern Ireland, Britain, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lorraine O'Sullivan

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit deal was unsustainable and urged the European Union to look at London's proposals to change it.

"The prime minister set out that the way the Protocol was currently operating was unsustainable," a Downing Street spokesman said after Johnson spoke to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"He urged the EU to look at those proposals seriously and work with the UK on them."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

