Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United KingdomUK PM Johnson thanks N. Ireland First Minister Foster for dedication

Reuters
1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street in London, Britain, April 28, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked Arlene Foster for her dedication to the people of Northern Ireland after the First Minister said she would step down, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party. read more

"I want to thank Arlene Foster for her dedication to the people of Northern Ireland over many years," Johnson said in a tweet. "She will continue to play a vital role as First Minister until June and I hope that she stays in public service for years to come."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:01 PM UTCUK PM Johnson's apartment refurbishment triggers investigation

Britain's Electoral Commission began an investigation on Wednesday into the refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed.

United KingdomBrexit hit to British banks still not fully felt, UK finance ministry says
United KingdomUK reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 2,166 new cases
United KingdomBritain orders 60 million Pfizer COVID-19 shots for booster programme
United KingdomEnglish medic hopes vaccines limit damage of any third COVID wave