1 minute read
UK PM Johnson to unveil small changes to administration on Tuesday - spokesman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson's Downing Street office will announce small-scale ministerial changes on Tuesday, his spokesman said, part of a reset to the British prime minister's administration after a slew of scandals, including COVID-19 lockdown-breaking events.
"You can expect a small number of changes this afternoon ... ministerial level changes," the spokesman told reporters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.