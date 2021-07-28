PM Johnson urges London mayor to get tough with crime gangs

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected as mayor, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged London mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday to get to grips with crime in the capital and to be tougher on knife-wielding teenage gangs.

Johnson said London police chief Cressida Dick was a formidable officer but that a decision on renewing her contract was for the London mayor and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"It can be fixed... you need to be tougher on the gangs, tough on the kids carrying knives and I do think stop and search is a part of that," he told LBC Radio.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

