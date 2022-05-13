UK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, after delivering a video address to the Ukrainian parliament, in Downing Street, London, Britain, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BELFAST, May 13 - Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland said she would meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid a crisis in the British-run province's power-sharing legislature.

Michelle O'Neill told reporters on Friday she would tell Johnson to stop pandering to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party when "he himself will be here on Monday".

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson in Belfast and Graham Fahy in Dublin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

