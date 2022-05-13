1 minute read
UK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
BELFAST, May 13 - Sinn Fein's leader in Northern Ireland said she would meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday amid a crisis in the British-run province's power-sharing legislature.
Michelle O'Neill told reporters on Friday she would tell Johnson to stop pandering to Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party when "he himself will be here on Monday".
Reporting by Amanda Ferguson in Belfast and Graham Fahy in Dublin, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
