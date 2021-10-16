UK PM Johnson visits church where lawmaker was stabbed to death

Britain's Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel hold flowers as they arrive at the scene where British MP David Amess was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary David Amess was murdered meeting constituents on Friday

Johnson lays flowers with opposition leader Starmer

Man arrested at scene believed to have acted alone

Lawmaker urges pause to public meetings with voters

LEIGH-ON-SEA, England, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday laid flowers at the church where a lawmaker was stabbed to death a day earlier, in what police say was a terrorist attack probably linked to Islamist extremism.

The attack on David Amess, from Johnson's Conservative Party, comes five years after the murder of Jo Cox, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, and has prompted a review of the security of elected politicians.

Amess, 69, was knifed repeatedly in the attack at about midday on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, during a meeting with constituents.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British man at the scene on suspicion of murder, adding it is believed he acted alone.

In a statement early on Saturday, police said the early investigation had revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

Johnson, interior minister Priti Patel, and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer were among those to lay flowers in tribute to Amess at the scene of the murder.

Johnson and Starmer stood side by side in a moment of silence before leaving. On Friday, Johnson said Britain had lost a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague. read more

As tributes poured in for Amess, politicians described the attack as an assault on democracy. Patel has said she will review the safety of elected politicians.

In Westminster, where lawmakers, known as MPs, do much of their work in parliament, armed police are on patrol. But in their electoral districts, known as constituencies, more often than not there is no security.

Amess was stabbed while holding a surgery - one-to-one meetings with voters, open to whoever turns up.

Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said that while engagement with the public was a vital part of the job, there was now huge anxiety among MPs.

"Until the Home Secretary's (Patel) review of MP security is complete I would recommend a temporary pause in face to face meetings," he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Peter Nicholls and Ben Makori Writing by Alistair Smout Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.