Boris Johnson vows 'fiscal firepower' to help with rising UK living costs

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he takes questions at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, May 18, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would have to use fiscal firepower to help people through the cost of living crisis over the coming months, comparing the task to the support government offered during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

"In the months ahead we are going to have to do what we did before, we're going to use our fiscal firepower that we built up, that we have, to help," Johnson said during a speech in Wales.

"We're going to put our arms around the British people again as we did during COVID."

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

