Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to find the right chairperson to lead a "hugely important" inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, his spokesman said on Wednesday, adding the British leader would give evidence if asked to do so.

"The prime minister wants to make sure we choose the right person for this hugely important inquiry," the spokesman told reporters.

"What's vital is that this hugely important inquiry is chaired by the right person with the right skill set to cover off all the angles of what's been a very difficult time for the country," he said, adding: "If asked to give evidence, he (the prime minister) will do so."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.