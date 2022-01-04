UK PM Johnson warns Iran: time is running out for nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson records an address to the nation, to provide an update on the booster vaccine COVID-19 programme at Downing Street, London, Britain December 12, 2021. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Iran on Tuesday that time was running out to salvage a 2015 nuclear accord with major powers.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Johnson discussed the ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.

"The prime minister said the UK wants to see the negotiations in Vienna lead to full restoration of the JCPoA, but that we need Iran to engage in good faith," a Downing Street spokesman said. "The diplomatic door is open, but time is running out to reach an agreement."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.