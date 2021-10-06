Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson: We are changing the direction of the UK economy

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was changing the direction of the British economy, shifting away from a reliance on cheap imported labour.

"We are embarking now on a change of direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy," Johnson said.

"We're not going back to the same old broken model, with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity - all of it enabled, and assisted by uncontrolled immigration.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Alistair Smout

