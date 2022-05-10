We cannot completely shield people from global economic turmoil, Boris Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Borris Johnson proceeds through the Members' Lobby for the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The British government cannot completely shield everyone from the aftershocks of global economic turmoil caused by COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine but will do what it can to help, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"While we must keep our public finances on a sustainable footing – and we cannot completely shield people from the fallout from global events – where we can help, we will," he said in the introduction to a briefing document on the government's legislative programme.

Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

