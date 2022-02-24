1 minute read
UK PM Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday - government
LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday before speaking to G7 leaders and then giving a statement to parliament on a new package of sanctions, a government source said.
Johnson's statement to parliament will be at 1700 GMT, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James
