UK PM Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday - government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference to outline the government's new long-term coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic plan, at Downing Street in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday before speaking to G7 leaders and then giving a statement to parliament on a new package of sanctions, a government source said.

Johnson's statement to parliament will be at 1700 GMT, the House of Commons said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

