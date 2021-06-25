UK PM Johnson will host Germany's Merkel on July 2

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday.

"This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson said.

