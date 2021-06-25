Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK PM Johnson will host Germany's Merkel on July 2

1 minute read
1/2

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look on as they arrive for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a meeting on July 2, his Downing Street office said on Friday.

"This will be a chance to discuss a range of issues, including deepening the UK-Germany relationship and the global response to the coronavirus pandemic," a spokesperson said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 10:01 AM UTCAmazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain

Britain's competition regulator started a formal investigation on Friday into whether Amazon (AMZN.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) may not have done enough to prevent or remove fake reviews.

United KingdomUK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week
United KingdomUK PM Johnson will host Germany's Merkel on July 2
United KingdomRussia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time
United KingdomGibraltar approves easing strict abortion law in referendum