UK PM Johnson will publish any update to Gray findings after police investigation

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask senior civil servant Sue Gray to update her report into lockdown gatherings after a police investigation has concluded and will publish that update, his office said on Monday.

"Given the police have said they are investigating a number of events, it would not be appropriate to comment further while the Met’s investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson for his office said.

"But, at the end of the process, the prime minister will ask Sue Gray to update her work in light of what is found. He will publish that update."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.