1 minute read
UK PM Johnson wishes President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to Joe Biden after the U.S. President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Johnson's spokesman said.
"The prime minister sends the president his best wishes and hopes he has a speedy recovery," the spokesman said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Paul Sandle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.