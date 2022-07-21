UK PM Johnson wishes President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to Joe Biden after the U.S. President tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Johnson's spokesman said.

"The prime minister sends the president his best wishes and hopes he has a speedy recovery," the spokesman said.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Paul Sandle

